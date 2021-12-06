Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 874 ($11.59) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.75). Approximately 159,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 333,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.80).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 893.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £812.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63.

In related news, insider Angela Lane purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £14,912.52 ($19,775.26).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

