PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Head to Head Survey

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get PacificHealth Laboratories alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PacificHealth Laboratories and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 1 10 3 0 2.14

Tilray has a consensus target price of $14.35, indicating a potential upside of 60.28%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Tilray -83.14% -4.25% -2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 8.04 -$367.42 million ($1.93) -4.64

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Risk and Volatility

PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PacificHealth Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacificHealth Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.