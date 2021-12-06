Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.98. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 440 shares traded.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

