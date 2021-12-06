PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.14

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 13768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.