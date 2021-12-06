PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.14

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 13768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

