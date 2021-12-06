Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626,228. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,039,610 shares of company stock worth $197,558,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

