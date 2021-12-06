Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLFRF opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. Palfinger has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

Palfinger Company Profile

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

