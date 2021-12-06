Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.
OTCMKTS PLFRF opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. Palfinger has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $43.67.
Palfinger Company Profile
