Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $520.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.52 and a 200-day moving average of $438.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.92 and a 52-week high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

