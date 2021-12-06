Panda Yield Market Cap Tops $16,434.52 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $16,434.52 and approximately $1,622.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

