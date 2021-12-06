Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.26 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $75.26 million and $6.89 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.76 or 0.08450911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.42 or 1.00419758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,440,025 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

