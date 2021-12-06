PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $74.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.30 million and the lowest is $73.59 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $276.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $54.12. 393,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. PAR Technology has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 421.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 56.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.