Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 10,984 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Mimecast worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $14,617,780. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

