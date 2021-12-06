Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.