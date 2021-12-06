Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $132.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.97 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

