Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $103.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $2,766,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

