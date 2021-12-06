Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

