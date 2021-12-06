Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Reduced by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,995. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.49 and its 200-day moving average is $301.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

