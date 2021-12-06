Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 13,900 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 72,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

