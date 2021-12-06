Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,679,000 after purchasing an additional 899,945 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000.

XOP traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.01. 58,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,727. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $112.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

