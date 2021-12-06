Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

PTON traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,313. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,926 shares of company stock worth $27,033,825. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.