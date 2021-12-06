Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.40. 10,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.