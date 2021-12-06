Parkside Investments LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 581,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,089,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

