Parkside Investments LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 5.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,559,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

