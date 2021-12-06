Parkside Investments LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.29. 212,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,033,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

