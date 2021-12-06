Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.99. Partner Communications shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,382 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

