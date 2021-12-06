Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRTY stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 421.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

