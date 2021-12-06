Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Critical Survey

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 18.51% 9.42% 0.75% United Bankshares 34.27% 8.85% 1.43%

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.57 $6.95 million $1.75 9.68 United Bankshares $1.15 billion 3.96 $289.02 million $2.98 11.87

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market though United’s mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Other segment includes financial information not directly attributable to a specific segment, including interest income from investments and net securities gains or losses of parent companies and their non-banking subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.