Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1,108.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $566,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

