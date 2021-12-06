Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $103.70 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61.

