Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $166.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.