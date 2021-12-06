Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

