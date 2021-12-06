Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,968,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $417.83 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

