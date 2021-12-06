PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.12. 107,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,177,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.67. The stock has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

