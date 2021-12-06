Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.88

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 46477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,926 shares of company stock worth $27,033,825. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

