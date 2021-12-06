Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Cap of $24.83 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and $67,129.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00034332 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 65,489,907 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.