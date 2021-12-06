Pepe Cash Price Hits $0.0155 on Exchanges (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $61.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

