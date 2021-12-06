PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.18 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $9,765.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00199184 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

