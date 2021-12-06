Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 31.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $95,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,073. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

