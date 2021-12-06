Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $77.55. 649,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,242,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.