Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $457.74. The stock had a trading volume of 186,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

