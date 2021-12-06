Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 282,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,505,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $298.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.