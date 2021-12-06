Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 70,480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

