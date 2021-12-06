Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $459,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,882,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $301.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.63. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $210.41 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

