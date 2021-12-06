Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,105 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.