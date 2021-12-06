Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,411 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.