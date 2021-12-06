Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Anthem stock opened at $395.00 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

