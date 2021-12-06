Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

