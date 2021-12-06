Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.11

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 1250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $438,087.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.