PlatON Hits Market Cap of $344.06 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $344.06 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,590,328 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

