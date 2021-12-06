PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.77. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 6,785 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,356,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

