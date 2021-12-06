Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 221.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 241.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Playtika by 55.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 10.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

